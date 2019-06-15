There’s no doubt about it: our state knows a thing or two about cheese! And, it’s all thanks to the dairy farmers and cheesemakers, who dedicate their lives to creating the award-winning products that make Wisconsin famous!Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re highlighting our heritage of crafting award-winning cheese!
Air Date: 06/22/2019 & 06/23/2019
Air Date: 06/15/2019 & 06/16/2019
Mariah and Jake leave the hustle and bustle of Madison behind and take the quick drive down Highway 151 to Sun Prairie, one...
Air Date: 06/08/2019 & 06/09/2019
With its rich history, hometown values and natural beauty, Elkhorn feels like a classic, Americana, small town. Local...
Air Date: 06/01/2019 & 07/04/2020
Just south of Milwaukee lies a small community that’s grown a lot over the past few years and has begun to transform in a...
Air Date: 06/29/2019 & 06/30/2019
Dick Rose created the idea of showcasing Wisconsin’s many great vacation treasures on a television show dedicated to...
This is Wisconsin’s state fruit: the cranberry! In a lot of ways, these budding little berries aren’t unlike hopeful...
Did you know Wisconsin is home to the world’s largest penny? Wisconsinites have always known the value of a dollar....
Mariah Haberman hits the road in a sweet 1957 International Harvester metro van. Her mission? To test the knowledge of some...
Wisconsin is ranked first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. With 56 ponds and 80...
Leah Rolando from the Mental Health America of Wisconsin explores why it’s important to take care of your mental health...
Praise be to the Wisconsin Supper Club! Where a juicy steak or Friday night fish fry await and the (brandy) Old Fashioned...
Near the center of the state, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s most unique roadside attractions: Jurustic Park. For...
Sparta is well known in Wisconsin for it’s amazing biking. It’s located at the junction of the Elroy-Sparta...
Tickets: Adult – $12; Child – $6 (8 and under) Tickets are available through Club members and at…
While there are many great things to do during the summer in Reedsburg, a favorite activity among the…
Watch the twenty-time National Champion team hone their performance at the beautiful Traxler Park stadium. Enjoy pyramids, ballet,…
Every Thursday from 6 to 8 pm during the summer (excluding July 4) Flat Iron Park hosts Concerts…
Stage One, Inc presents The Great Plan of Happiness by Mindy Curtis. Performances are Friday and Saturday, June…
Join us for our 70th Annual celebration with more than 100 art & craft booths, sidewalk sales, live…
Stage One, Inc presents The Great Plan of Happiness by Mindy Curtis. Performances are Friday and Saturday, June…
Join us for our 70th Annual celebration with more than 100 art & craft booths, sidewalk sales, live…
Janesville Farmers Market, Inc is a Wisconsin producer only retail market open to the public. Vendors offer a…
The Florence County Blue Ox Trail Riders are hosting a new multi-class MUD RUN on Saturday, June 22nd…