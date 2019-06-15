Wisconsin's Leading Media Brand

current Episode Wisconsin Cheese RenaissanceView Episode


There’s no doubt about it: our state knows a thing or two about cheese! And, it’s all thanks to the dairy farmers and cheesemakers, who dedicate their lives to creating the award-winning products that make Wisconsin famous!Today on Discover Wisconsin, we’re highlighting our heritage of crafting award-winning cheese!


Air Date: 06/22/2019 & 06/23/2019

In This Episode:
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Sun Prairie – When You’re Here, You’re Home

Air Date: 06/15/2019 & 06/16/2019

Mariah and Jake leave the hustle and bustle of Madison behind and take the quick drive down Highway 151 to Sun Prairie, one...

Elkhorn – Postcard Perfect

Air Date: 06/08/2019 & 06/09/2019

With its rich history, hometown values and natural beauty, Elkhorn feels like a classic, Americana, small town. Local...

Oak Creek – Reinvented and On the Rise

Air Date: 06/01/2019 & 07/04/2020

Just south of Milwaukee lies a small community that’s grown a lot over the past few years and has begun to transform in a...

Wisconsin’s Craft Beverages – Raise a Glass

Air Date: 06/29/2019 & 06/30/2019

Dick Rose created the idea of showcasing Wisconsin’s many great vacation treasures on a television show dedicated to...

Wisconsin’s State Fruit: The Cranberry!

This is Wisconsin’s state fruit: the cranberry! In a lot of ways, these budding little berries aren’t unlike hopeful...

Wisconsin: Home to the World’s Largest Penny

Did you know Wisconsin is home to the world’s largest penny? Wisconsinites have always known the value of a dollar....

How well do you know Wisconsin’s state university?

Mariah Haberman hits the road in a sweet 1957 International Harvester metro van. Her mission? To test the knowledge of some...

Wisconsin Ranked First in the Midwest for Aquaculture

Wisconsin is ranked first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. With 56 ponds and 80...

Marie JusticeCollin GeraghtyEric PaulsenMariah HabermanJake Zimmermann

# DWcrew

Meet the DW Crew: Marie, Collin, Eric, Mariah and Jake! Discover Wisconsin is growing. In fact, we're covering more ground than ever before!
