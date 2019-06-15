Discover Wisconsin

While there are many great things to do during the summer in Reedsburg, a favorite activity among the locals is attending the Concerts in the Park on Wednesday evenings in City Park. The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce organizes this series each year because it is a wonderful community activity that is enjoyed by people of all ages. The first concert will be held on Wednesday, June 19th and features The Zweifel Brothers’ Band. Kick back and relax to polkas, waltzes and fox trots—or burn off your dinner by dancing the night away. The Zweifel Brothers’ Band has been performing since 1965. Food, refreshments, and Farmer’s Market products will be available during the concerts.

These concerts are free and open to the public, but we depend on the generosity of sponsorships and contributions to continue this wonderful series. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a relaxing evening under the shade trees in Reedsburg!